Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $24.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $252.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.16.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

