EVERTEC’s (EVTC) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.71 on Monday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,936. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.