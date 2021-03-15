Evo Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:EVOJU)

Evo Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Evo Acquisition had issued 10,870,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $108,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:EVOJU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Evo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

