EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $630,210.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $31.23. 16,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,715. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EVO Payments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

