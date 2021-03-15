Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 2,568,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

