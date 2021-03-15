Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.76% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

