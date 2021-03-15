eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the February 11th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EWLL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,079,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,606,938. eWellness Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get eWellness Healthcare alerts:

eWellness Healthcare Company Profile

eWellness Healthcare Corporation, a physical therapy telehealth company, offers real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. It provides PHZIO platform, which enables patients to engage with live or on-demand video for digital telehealth assessments and treatments from home or office. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for eWellness Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eWellness Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.