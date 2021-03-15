Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$449.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$11.49.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XTC. Cormark raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.