ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $715,533.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,482,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,743 shares of company stock worth $3,829,197. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

