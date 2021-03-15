Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.55

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $101.39, with a volume of 1383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

