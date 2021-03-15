Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.10. 24,682,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 35,099,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 47.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

