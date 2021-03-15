Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $51.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 1,887,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.