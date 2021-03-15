Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 723,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 408,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 165,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

