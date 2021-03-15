Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 723,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 408,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $61.97 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

