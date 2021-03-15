Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 17.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 723,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $2,815,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 408,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.