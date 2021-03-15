Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.34 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $468.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.36 million and the lowest is $465.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $92.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

