Fantom Achieves Market Capitalization of $961.92 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $961.92 million and $99.07 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00665432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

