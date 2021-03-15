FCA Corp TX Sells 44,321 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund makes up 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

