Feellike (FLL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 87.9% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,292.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial.

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

