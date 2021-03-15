Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $125.06.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

