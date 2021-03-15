Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRRVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

FRRVY stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

