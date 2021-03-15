FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 10,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FFBW by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

