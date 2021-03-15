Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on FRRPF shares. CIBC started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.25 during trading on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

