First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 30,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

