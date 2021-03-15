First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.40 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

