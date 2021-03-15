First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 428,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

