First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $121,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 151.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

