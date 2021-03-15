First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $109,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Parsons by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,220,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parsons by 414.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 470,813 shares during the last quarter.

PSN stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

