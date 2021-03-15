First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $46,503,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 62.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Umpqua by 56.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 570,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

