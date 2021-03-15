First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 311 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.