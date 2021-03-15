First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 434 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

