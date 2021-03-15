First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the February 11th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.98 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 61,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 119,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 396,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,833 shares during the period.

