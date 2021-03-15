Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the February 11th total of 10,850,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. 8,334,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,458,508. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

