Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIVE opened at $190.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.