Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 11th total of 202,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FLNG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,749. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $485.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Flex LNG by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Flex LNG by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

