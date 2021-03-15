Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $37.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,506.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

