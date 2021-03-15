Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of -0.06. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

