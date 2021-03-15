FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.0% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 1.62% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $46,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 102.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 98.9% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 28,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

