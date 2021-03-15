Fountain (FTN) Hits Market Cap of $906,939.30

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $906,939.30 and $9,651.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

