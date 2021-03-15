Fountain (FTN) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Fountain has a total market cap of $902,452.76 and approximately $6,416.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

