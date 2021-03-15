Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$205.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$182.67.

TSE FNV opened at C$150.46 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$148.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

