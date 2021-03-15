Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.12. 62,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,942. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.