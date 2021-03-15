Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Frank's International alerts:

FI opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.