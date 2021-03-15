Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

