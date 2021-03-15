FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,565. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

