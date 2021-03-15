Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

