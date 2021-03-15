Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $81.14.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

