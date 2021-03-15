Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 294,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

