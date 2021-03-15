Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

