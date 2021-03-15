Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $159.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Futu has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 189.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research firms have commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

